Ukraine hit by major cyber-attack
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Technology
Kiev's main airport appears to have been among the victims of a major cyber-attack in Ukraine.
Operator Boryspil said that it could cause flights to be delayed.
Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, Russian oil producer Rosneft and a number of Ukraine's commercial banks also said they had been hit.
The unknown virus also appeared to be affecting some private companies, retailers and government systems.
More to follow