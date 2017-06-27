Technology

Ukraine hit by major cyber-attack

Kiev's main airport appears to have been among the victims of a major cyber-attack in Ukraine.

Operator Boryspil said that it could cause flights to be delayed.

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, Russian oil producer Rosneft and a number of Ukraine's commercial banks also said they had been hit.

The unknown virus also appeared to be affecting some private companies, retailers and government systems.

