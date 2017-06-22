UK rail ticket machines hit by IT glitch

Image copyright PA

Rail ticket machines across the UK fell out of service this morning preventing commuters from using them to pay fares.

Messages on their screens said they had "no online connectivity", making it impossible for them to transmit payment card details.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group told the BBC the issue had been resolved shortly before 09:00 BST.

He added that the fault appeared to have been with the software and systems provided by Scheidt & Bachmann.

A spokeswoman for the German company was unable to provide additional information.

Southern Rail, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, ScotRail and Thameslink were among those affected to have apologised via Twitter after customer complaints.

A spokesman for Manchester's Metrolink confirmed that ticket machines for the tram network had also been disrupted as a consequence.

