Microsoft launches new Surface Pro

Image copyright Microsoft Image caption The new Surface Pro keyboard has a similar fabric finish to the Surface laptop

Microsoft has launched a "faster, more powerful" Surface Pro tablet, with a battery life of 13.5 hours.

The device, which weighs 770g (1.69lb) and has a 31cm (12.3in) screen, will cost from $799 in the US and £799 in the UK.

Microsoft Surface boss Panos Panay told the BBC it had been "completely redesigned inside out", and would be more intuitive to use.

One expert said the new device was a showcase for Windows 10.

"They're really using the Surface Pro as a shop window for what can be done on a very dedicated device," Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner, explained to the BBC.

"Their future isn't dependent on selling the Surface, but they do need to show off Windows 10."

'No Pro 5'

Earlier this month, Mr Panay had told CNET that there would be "no such thing as a Pro 5".

"This is not the Pro 5, that's important to recognise," he explained to the BBC.

"The footprint is very similar, but the change is inside: the new parts, the performance, the battery, the LTE connectivity, the software."

The Surface Pro contains 800 new parts, which Mr Panay said would make it "faster, more powerful, lighter and more intuitive".

Microsoft claims it is 2.5 times faster than the Surface Pro 3, and that its battery will last 50% longer than that in the Pro 4.

"The PC market has been in the doldrums but it's finding its new place", Mr Atwal said.

"It's smaller but people are spending more per device. They're looking for something that will make them more productive."

'Instant connectivity'

The Surface Pro will go on sale alongside the Surface laptop, which was unveiled at the start of May.

But the first new Surface Pros sold will only have wi-fi connectivity; a 4G-LTE version will not be available until the autumn.

"People have asked for [4G-LTE connectivity] for a long time," Mr Panay said.

"But there's a lot of technology you have to fit in, and we didn't want to compromise the design or performance."

Mr Atwal said that at present, such devices tended to be used "in one stationary place, then in another stationary place".

"As these devices get lighter, more productive, and become instant on, that instant connectivity wherever you are will start to become more useful."