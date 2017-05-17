Two Britons arrested in Thailand over football streaming

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The men have been accused of running an online service that sold access to unlicensed football broadcasts

Two British men have been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling online access to illegally streamed football broadcasts.

A complaint from the Premier League to local authorities was reported to have led to the arrests on 11 May.

The men were named as William Lloyd, 39 and William Robinson, 35.

They are accused of causing damages worth more than 100 million baht (£2.2m) to the broadcast rights holders.

A third man, who is Thai, was also arrested and named as Supatra Raksasat, 33.

Agents for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) also seized nine computer servers, nine computers, 49 set-top boxes and three mobile phones.

The three men allegedly sold illegal broadcasts of football matches on the 365sport.tv website, which is currently offline.

Customers of 365sport.tv have discussed problems accessing the site in recent days via online forums.

Deputy chief of the DSI, Suriya Singhakamol, said the suspects may also have been involved in transmissions broadcast via Thaiexpat.tv, Hkexpat.tv, Indoexpat.tv, Vietexpat.tx and Euroexpat.tv.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the UK is aware of the situation.

The BBC has also contacted the Premier League for confirmation.