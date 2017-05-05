Technology

Most US homes have mobiles but no landline

Less than half of US households now have a landline, according to a study from the US government.

Of the households surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 50.8% of homes had at least one mobile phone but no landline.

A further 3.3% of homes surveyed had neither a mobile phone nor a landline.

The CDC found that mobile-only households had become the majority during its twice-yearly survey into the health and habits of Americans.

Representative sample

Participants in the National Health Interview Survey are asked to provide a residential phone number in case the CDC needs to contact them again.

In 2003, it started to ask participating households whether they had "at least one phone inside [the] home that is currently working and is not a cell phone".

Its preliminary data for the second half of 2016 suggests that only 45.9% of households had a landline.

The CDC does not explore the reasons why participants do not have a fixed phone line, if that is the case.

Instead, it uses the data to help ensure it is interviewing a representative sample of the US population.

Shared houses

The CDC says that the number of households without a landline has risen by 2.5% since the same period in 2015.

It suggests that more than 123 million adults (50.5%) and more than 44 million children (60.7%) live in households with at least one mobile phone but no landline.

More than 70% of adults aged 25-34 were found to live in mobile-only homes, while almost 84% of households made up of unrelated adults had no fixed phone line.

Renters, adults deemed to be living in poverty or near-poverty, and Hispanic adults were also found to be more likely to live in mobile-only households.

Cutting the cord

In the UK, the proportion of mobile-only households is much lower.

Figures from the telecoms and communications watchdog, Ofcom, show that at the start of 2017, just 18% of UK households were mobile-only.

The reason, it says, is that despite a steady decline in the quantity of calls made and received via a landline, most homes still need one in order to get fixed line broadband.

Many in the US can get their broadband and TV via a cable provider instead, which removes the need for a traditional phone line.

