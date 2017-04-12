Virgin Media accidentally blocks Facebook

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Virgin Media broadband customers had to rely on mobile data to access Facebook's platforms

Virgin Media appears to have fixed a fault that had prevented its broadband customers from accessing Facebook.

The unusual glitch had also affected the social network's Messenger and Instagram platforms.

The issue started on Tuesday evening and the firm had initially indicated it would take longer to repair.

A spokesman was unable to provide an explanation, but The Inquirer news site reported a domain name system error was to blame.

That means Virgin had failed to convert www.facebook.com and the social network's other addresses into the correct string of numbers required to connect its customers.

The fault had only affected some of the firm's broadband users and not those trying to connect via Virgin's mobile network, which relies on EE.

The problem had been flagged on the Virgin's service status page until some time after 14:00 BST.

Virgin Media has 5.2 million customers in the UK, according to its owner Liberty Global.

The problem coincides with a report from the telecoms regulator Ofcom that said Virgin Media tied with TalkTalk as the broadband providers with the highest proportion of customers who had a reason to complain about their services in 2016.

However, the same study indicated that Virgin customers also enjoyed the highest level of overall satisfaction of the major providers.

This time round, however, many users took to Twitter to voice their frustration.