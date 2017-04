BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly looks at some of the start-ups at Indian Institutes of Technology Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Sine).

He meets the team creating software that could help orthopaedic surgeons plan surgeries by turning two, 2D X-ray images of bones into 3D models.

He also learns about a prototype Braille display which uses new technology which could make the product 10 times cheaper than other displays.

Read and watch more stories from India