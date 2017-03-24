Start-up plans for a supersonic jet and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- Boom, a company backed by Sir Richard Branson, is developing a Concorde-like supersonic jet.
- A cabin baggage ban on laptops and tablets on direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia has been announced by the UK government.
- An unstaffed convenience store has opened in Shanghai. Customers have to download an app to access the store and buy goods from it.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.