Start-up plans for a supersonic jet and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

Boom, a company backed by Sir Richard Branson, is developing a Concorde-like supersonic jet.

A cabin baggage ban on laptops and tablets on direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia has been announced by the UK government.

An unstaffed convenience store has opened in Shanghai. Customers have to download an app to access the store and buy goods from it.

