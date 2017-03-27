Team Indus: India's race to the moon

India's Team Indus is one of five groups in race to put a privately funded spacecraft on the Moon.

The start-up is competing against four other teams from around the world for the Google Lunar X-Prize.

To stand a chance of winning the $20m (£16m) top prize, the teams will need to leave Earth by 31 December.

The winner will be the first to roam at least 500m (1,640ft) on the lunar surface and stream hi-resolution imagery back to Earth.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly went to meet members of Team Indus to see how the project was progressing.

