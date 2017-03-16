McDonald's deletes tweet attacking Donald Trump

Image caption The tweet to Donald Trump's personal account was soon deleted

McDonald's has said its Twitter account was "compromised" after it sent an insulting message to President Donald Trump.

"You are a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back," the tweet said.

It also asserted that the president had "tiny hands".

"We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this," tweeted McDonald's, not long after the message was removed.

The firm said that it had been notified by Twitter that the account had been "compromised".

It was not clear whether this meant that the account had been hacked or, for example, taken over by a rogue employee.

In January, the BBC said that one of its accounts had been hacked after it reported that Donald Trump had been shot.