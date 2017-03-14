Hands-on with the jacket with Google woven in
14 March 2017 Last updated at 01:00 GMT
A partnership between Levi’s and Google has yielded the Jacquard, a denim jacket with technology woven into the fabric.
Once paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth, the jacket allows the wearer to control key functions with just a brush or tap of the cuff. A double tap with two fingers, for example, starts or stops music.
The BBC’s North America technology reporter Dave Lee tried it on for size.
Follow Dave Lee on Twitter @DaveLeeBBC (http://twitter.com/daveleebbc)
Video journalist: Cody Godwin