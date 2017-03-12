Fake news: We are at the mercy of web platforms, says expert

The inventor of the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has said he is concerned about fake news, data privacy and the misuse of political advertising online. In a message marking the anniversary of the web's creation, he also spoke about the "chilling effect" of government surveillance.

On the issue of fake news and data privacy, Dr Bernie Hogan from the Oxford Internet Institute says that the misuse of data is "a global phenomenon".

"There is a lot that is being done where we don't know what is happening," he told the BBC, adding: "We are somewhat at the mercy of international online platforms."