Air quality tracker for Chicago to roll out city-wide

A city-wide network of sensors, dubbed a fitness tracker for a city, is being installed in Chicago.

The Array of Things will monitor a variety of data from local climate, to traffic levels and the city’s air quality.

Installation of the array began towards the end of 2016. By the end of 2018, 500 nodes are planned for the network, spread across the city.

The data from the array will eventually be made freely available online for anybody to use.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.

