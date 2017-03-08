Budget 2017: Funds for robotics and 5G research

Image caption Philip Hammond announced funding for artificial intelligence as part of his Budget

Funding for research into robotics and a next-generation 5G mobile network, has been announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond as part of his Budget.

He also promised more money to support the development of driverless cars and electric vehicle batteries.

The funds for the hi-tech research come from the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF), which was announced by the chancellor last year.

However, one expert said the money was unlikely to be enough.

Mr Hammond's spending commitments included:

£270m to put the UK "at the forefront" of disruptive technologies including robotics, biotech and driverless vehicle systems

£16m to create a 5G hub to trial the forthcoming mobile data technology. In particular the government wants there to better mobile network coverage over the country's roads and railway lines

funds for 1,000 new PhD and fellowship positions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects

£200m to support local "full-fibre" broadband network projects that are designed to bring in further private sector investment

The promises were welcomed by one robotics lecturer.

"Robotics and AI is set to be a driving force in increasing productivity, but also in solving societal and environmental challenges," commented Dr Sabine Hauert from the University of Bristol.

"It's opening new frontiers in off-shore and nuclear energy, space and deep mining. Investment from government will be key in helping the UK stay at the forefront of this field."

The sums, however, are smaller than those announced by some other countries. For example, the US Department of Transportation proposed a 10-year plan to invest $4bn (£3.3bn) in self-driving cars under President Obama.

Another academic suggested the funds were insufficient in light of competition for talent from tech companies.

"We lost our best machine learning group to Amazon just recently," commented Prof Noel Sharkey, a robotics expert at the University of Sheffield.

"The money means there will be more resources for universities, which may help them retain their staff.

"But it's not nearly enough for all of the disruptive technologies being developed in the UK.

"The government says it want this to be the leading robotics country in the world, but Google and others are spending far more, so it's ultimately chicken feed by comparison."

The pledge of support to full-fibre broadband refers to the provision of optical fibre going all the way to individual properties rather than their nearest roadside cabinet. This should provide faster speeds.

Uses for the cash include a new voucher scheme for businesses to encourage them to take advantage of the possibility.

In addition, the government wants there to be full-fibre connections to public sector buildings including schools and hospitals.

The budget also said ducts and other public sector assets should be opened up to telecom providers to allow fibre to be laid at a lower cost.

Analysis: Jane Wakefield, technology reporter

The government's decision to offer vouchers to encourage businesses to sign up to full-fibre broadband sounds like a good idea.

But a previous broadband voucher scheme did not go as well as expected. It was introduced in 2013 and was targeted at small and medium-sized businesses based in towns and cities.

Despite the fact that the government was effectively offering free money, a year after it was introduced, only £7.5m out of a pot of £100m had been spent, with just 3,000 businesses taking up vouchers.

The over-complicated application process was overhauled in 2014 and it is estimated that the scheme was used by 55,000 businesses. It ended in 2015 when funds dried up.

At the time, some MPs complained that the effort had unfairly advantaged urban businesses and asked for it to be extended to rural ones.

Others felt, and still feel, that money would have been better spent improving home broadband in remote areas.