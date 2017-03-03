Uber loses court battle over English tests for drivers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Uber estimates that thousands of its drivers would be affected by the change

Uber has lost its UK case against new rules that would require its drivers to pass English language tests.

The ride-hailing firm had previously won the right to challenge Transport for London (TfL) in court over the assessments.

Uber had argued the tests could put a third of its drivers out of business.

"TfL are entitled to require private hire drivers to demonstrate English language compliance," said judge John Mitting when he rejected Uber's claim.