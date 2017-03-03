Uber loses court battle over English tests for drivers
- 3 March 2017
Uber has lost its UK case against new rules that would require its drivers to pass English language tests.
The ride-hailing firm had previously won the right to challenge Transport for London (TfL) in court over the assessments.
Uber had argued the tests could put a third of its drivers out of business.
"TfL are entitled to require private hire drivers to demonstrate English language compliance," said judge John Mitting when he rejected Uber's claim.