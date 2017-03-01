Man accused over 3D-printed guns is sci-fi fan, court told

Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Four imitation pistols were found during a police search

An Australian man accused of making guns with a 3D printer has been described in court as a sci-fi fan who let his hobby get "out of hand".

Police in Sydney found imitation weapons after searching the home of Sicen Sun, 27.

Mr Sun's solicitor said his client had a "fanboy relationship" with science fiction and police-themed TV programmes, according to ABC News.

He has been charged with offences relating to the making of firearms.

"Police located and seized four imitation pistols, including a 3D-manufactured small Glock, a 3D-manufactured Glock, a 3D-manufactured Sig 250, two air pistols, computer equipment, and two 3D printers," a New South Wales Police Force statement read.

'Pointy end'

"He's been hammered by the pointy end of the firearms act," Mr Sun's solicitor, Jason Keane, told a bail hearing at Waverley Local Court.

"He is captured by provisions clearly designed to target more serious activity."

Mr Keane added that his client was particularly fond of the video game Call of Duty and the TV programme NCIS, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Two 3D printers were also seized during the police operation

However, prosecutors argued that saying the accused was a science-fiction fan or a "nerd" was not enough on its own to justify a release.

ABC News also reports that police say they were tipped off after Mr Sun allegedly attempted to sell a gun via social media.

Bail was granted on the condition that Mr Sun surrender his Australian and Chinese passports and report to a police station once a week.

According to reports, Mr Sun has not yet made a plea in the case.

Another court appearance is scheduled for April.