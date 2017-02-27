Government targets sexting and cyberbullying

Image copyright Thinkstock

A government initiative aimed at making the internet safer for young people will target sexting and cyberbullying, as well as online harassment, abuse and rape threats made against women.

Ministers will meet with large technology companies, charities, academics and mental health professionals to identify risks and develop an internet safety strategy.

The work is being led by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley.

And a Green Paper is due in the summer.

Humiliate

"The internet has provided young people with amazing opportunities but has also introduced a host of new dangers which children and parents have never faced before," said Ms Bradley.

"It is increasingly clear that some behaviours which are unacceptable offline are being tolerated or even encouraged online - sometimes with devastating consequences.

"We are determined to make Britain the safest place in the world to be online."

In October 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service warned internet trolls who created derogatory hashtags or doctored images to humiliate people could face prosecution in England and Wales.