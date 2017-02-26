Google brings Assistant to Android phones

Image caption Google Assistant will soon be available to many more smartphone users

Google's voice-activated digital assistant will soon be available on smartphones running the latest versions of the Android operating system.

Until now, Google Assistant had only been available on the firm's own Pixel phones.

The service, like Siri on iPhones, allows users to interact with apps and ask questions.

LG was one of the first smartphone makers to reveal it would feature the assistant on its new device, the G6.

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced it would include Amazon's rival Alexa assistant on its phones, at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last month.

Google's update will starting rolling out this week to users with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or 7.0 Nougat installed.

"With this update, hundreds of millions of Android users will now be able to try out the Google Assistant," said Gummi Hafsteinsson, product lead for Google Assistant, in a blog post.

Initially, Assistant will be available to English-speaking users in the United States.

English-speaking users in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom will receive the update next.

Support for other languages will follow, Google said.