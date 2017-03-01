Robots and drones map site of former leprosy colony

A team of architectural and robotic researchers are using drones and specialised robots to map former leprosy colony.

Between 1907 and 1959 Peel Island, off the coast of Brisbane, Australia, was a quarantined hospital for people with leprosy - many lived in very poor conditions.

Today the island is heritage listed and a draw for tourists, but many of the old buildings are in disrepair and are too dangerous structurally for people to enter.

The research teams hope to preserve the site digitally for future generations and use knowledge gained in the project to improve smart adaptive robots used in disaster relief.

BBC Click's Nick Kwek reports.