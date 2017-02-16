Microsoft bumps up Surface prices in UK

Image copyright Microsoft Image caption The Surface Book laptops are now up to 15.1% more expensive in the UK

Microsoft's own-brand laptops are the latest tech products to face price rises in the UK.

The firm has added between £150 and £400 to the cost of Surface Books sold via its website.

The company had already increased the cost of its business software and cloud services in the country in recent months.

It indicated the latest move was due to the weakness of the pound against the dollar.

"In response to a recent review we are adjusting the British pound prices of some of our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics," it said in a statement.

"These changes only affect products and services purchased by individuals, or organisations without volume licensing contracts."

Microsoft's laptops cost between £1,449 and £3,049 depending on their specification, and the price rises range from 6.7% to 15.1%.

Sterling has dropped about 16% against the US currency since the Brexit referendum last June because of investors' concerns about how leaving the EU might affect the UK's economy, as well as other factors including an expectation that the Fed will soon raise interest rates.

Image copyright Sonos Image caption Sonos also plans to raise its prices in the UK

Other tech firms have also recently increased prices in the UK, including Apple, HTC, Dell, HP, Tesla, HTC and OnePlus.

The wireless speaker-maker Sonos has also announced it will increase the cost of its products later this month.