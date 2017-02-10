BBC reporter v Game of Thrones' Bjornsson

Ubisoft’s sword-fighting game For Honor pits knights, Vikings and samurais against one another in a medieval mash-up.

The game, due to be released on 14 February, features a variety of modes including single and multiplayer.

Before they play the game, BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak and Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays a character known as The Mountain, undertake a series of challenges to test their strength.

Watch the full report on Click on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February 2017 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

