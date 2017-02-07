The flatpack robot that could explore planets

Nasa scientists are looking into the feasibility of a new style Super Ball robot that could explore the surface of other planets.

Up until now that traditional way of exploring a planet's surface and carrying out scientific tests has been with the use of wheeled rover crafts.

But they are very heavy and need a lot of power to get them down on to a planet's surface safely.

BBC Click's Kate Russell looks at "tensegrity" robots composed entirely of interlocking rods and cables. They are lightweight and robust but it could be some years before they are ready to go into service.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.