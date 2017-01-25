Zuckerberg dismisses presidential bid rumours

Image copyright Reuters

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says he has no plans to run for president of the United States.

When asked by Buzzfeed News, he said: "No, I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative."

Speculation that Mr Zuckerberg might run for president was fuelled when he made political comments and announced a tour of US states.

The 32-year-old would be old enough to stand for president in 2020.

Image copyright vanity fair Image caption There has been speculation that Mr Zuckerberg will run for president

In April 2016, Fortune reported that Facebook had agreed changes to its company structure that would allow Mr Zuckerberg to stand in an election.

He has also softened his approach to religion, describing it as "very important", in a Christmas post.

Mr Zuckerberg had previously described himself as an atheist, which might have limited his appeal with some US citizens.

In January, he announced a "personal challenge" to visit and speak to people in every US state, including 30 he had not visited before.

Presidential candidates typically tour US states to drum up support.

Buzzfeed News said Mr Zuckerberg had "not immediately responded" to further questions about possible political ambitions.