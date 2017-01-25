How tourists will be taken into the stratosphere

BBC Click has been given exclusive access to World View, a company preparing to take tourists into the stratosphere by balloon.

A capsule attached to a high altitude balloon will take tourists about 20 miles (32 km) above the Earth.

But how can the capsule be steered and safely landed?

Spencer Kelly talks to World's View's Chief Technology Officer, Taber MacCallum who explains how the technology works and shows him a table one-tenth of mile long needed to help make the balloons.

