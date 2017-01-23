The armband that controls an artificial hand

Biomechatronics integrates biology, mechanics and electronics.

In a special live edition of the programme, BBC Click's Kate Russell was joined by Dr Ravi Vaidyanathan from Imperial College London, along with PhD students Chris Caulcrick and James Clarke, to demonstrate the power of this technology.

They showed off an armband that can 'listen' to muscle movements in order to control an artificial hand - and described how biomechatronics could be used by gamers to play a computer game simply by blinking.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.