Heritage Virtual Reality brings past back to life

The University of Birmingham are developing 'Heritage Virtual Reality' to allow users to bring the past back to life.

Professor Bob Stone told 5 live: "We think that Virtual Heritage is one of the untapped areas for the future of VR."

"We can use this [VR] as a focus for our research and involve school children and members of the public."

One such project will show children in the UK and USA what Plymouth looked like in 1620 when the Mayflower set sail to take the first 'Pilgrims' to America.

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on Monday 16 January 2017