One of the strongest 3D materials made and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news, including engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fuse flakes of graphene into a sponge-like object to create one of the strongest 3D materials ever produced.

Plus, Facebook is to test playing adverts during the middle of videos and the Amazon Echo devices which were activated by a TV presenter’s comment.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.