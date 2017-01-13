Nintendo announces Switch price and date

Media caption WATCH: What will the Nintendo Switch do?

Nintendo has said it will release its long-awaited new console, the Nintendo Switch, on 3 March.

It will cost $299.99 in the US - slightly more than many analysts had been expecting.

The stakes are high for Nintendo after its most recent console, the Wii U, failed to replicate the success of the original Wii.

Shares in the company fell slightly as details of the launch began to trickle out.

Nintendo revealed in October last year that the games machine would be a handheld device that doubles as a home console.

Previously code-named NX, the Switch looks like a tablet computer with controllers that attach to its sides.

Games will be delivered on small cartridges, a nod to older Nintendo consoles.

'Watershed moment'

Some analysts believe the device could be Nintendo's "last shot" at selling a home console - after the WiiU proved a flop.

It was rapidly outsold by Sony's PS4 and Microsoft's Xbox One, although Nintendo has enjoyed success with its handheld 3DS device.

"This is another watershed moment for the company because the Switch kind of epitomises the new strategy that the company is trying to put into practice," said Piers Harding-Rolls, gaming analyst at IHS Technology.

"This is being positioned as more of a home entertainment device with mobile capabilities."

"The big deciding factors are the pricing and the marketing. You would hope that they've learnt the lessons of trying to market the Wii U."

By releasing something that allowed gamers to play Nintendo titles both at home and on the move, the firm could find a "very lucrative middle ground", said Ovum analyst Paul Jackson.

"Pure console gamers are likely to be disappointed here as it will probably be a powerful mobile device (battery allowing) but a comparatively weedy dedicated home one."