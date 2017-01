A clothes-folding robot that has been in development for more than a decade is about to go on sale.

Laundroid will initially be targeted at hospitals and nursing homes in Japan, but its maker aims to sell a tweaked version to families worldwide before the end of the decade.

Chris Foxx caught up with the project's founder at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Follow all our CES coverage at bbc.co.uk/ces2017