The UK's digital and culture minister says the CES tech show's chief was wrong to claim the government is doing too little to support its start-ups at the Las Vegas event.

Matt Hancock was responding to criticism that his team's efforts were a "source of embarrassment" when compared to France and other countries'.

He spoke to Rory Cellan-Jones at the trade show.

