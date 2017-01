Fisher-Price has created an exercise bicycle for three-year-olds, which it has put on show at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas.

The Smart Cycle plugs into a TV, so that the youngsters can be shown educational games as they build up a sweat.

But the BBC's Chris Foxx wondered if parents should be encouraging their children to be spend even more time in front of a screen.

Follow all our CES coverage at bbc.co.uk/ces2017