A much anticipated video stabilisation gadget has been launched at the CES tech show.

SteadXP bolts onto most models of camera and then tracks their movements in order to stabilise the video they film and deliver movie-style footage.

The project had raised more than €500,000 ($529,600; £429,800) on Kickstarter and had originally targeted a March 2016 release. Chris Foxx reports from Las Vegas.

