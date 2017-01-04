CES 2017: LG fridge that says happy birthday to owners

Image copyright LG Image caption The LG Smart InstaView fridge has a 29-inch touch LCD display

LG has unveiled a fridge that reminds owners of birthdays and anniversaries.

It also adds Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa, allowing it to be told to play music and buy goods via voice command.

The Smart InstaView also has a 29in (73.7cm) touchscreen that can reveal what is inside and warn if products are near their expiration dates.

LG is one of several firms adding computing capabilities to what were traditionally thought of as "dumb" household products.

By doing so, users can control and check on their devices even when they are some distance from home.

In the case of the fridge, an app allows the user to see the view inside via a panoramic camera built into its interior. The suggestion was that the owner could then decide to buy milk or other products if they discovered they were running low.

The device was announced at a press conference at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, kicking off a day of launches from some of the biggest technology brands.

One analyst at the event was unconvinced.

"Voice input is definitely going to be widely used - we're also seeing Alexa being built into other device from other manufacturers, and Google and Microsoft are also making available their own voice-controlled virtual assistants," commented Bill Ablondi from the consultancy Strategy Analytics.

"However, when I look at a fridge that you can talk to, that seems like a bit of a gimmick at this point."

The refrigerator is not the South Korean firm's only tie-up with Amazon to be revealed at the trade show.

Image caption LG also unveiled Alexa-controlled robots at its press event

LG is also showing off smart speakers at CES that are powered by Alexa but promise superior audio to Amazon's own Echo range.

In addition, it unveiled Hub Robot, a droid designed to sit on a desk and interact with family members. It too uses Alexa to let them ask for information and control other household appliances.

