Developing an aeroplane that can fly itself

British defence company BAE Systems is researching the feasibility of an autonomous aircraft that could not only take off and land without any human intervention but also plot a safe flight path avoiding bad weather and other planes in the sky.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak went to Warton in Lancashire where the company is using a Jetstream 31 aircraft as a flying test bed for technology.

He joins the crew on board the plane as they hand control of the plane to a shed on the ground.

