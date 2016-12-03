The tech enabling a man with quadriplegia to drive

A specially modified car is allowing an ex-racing driver, who became quadriplegic after a car accident, to drive on public roads in the US.

The 2016 Corvette Z06 was adapted by Arrow Electronics using repurposed off-the-shelf technology to allow Sam Schmidt to control the car.

He is the first American to be given a special licence to drive a semi-autonomous car on public roads.

Mr Schmidt still requires a co-driver with him at all times, but the semi-autonomous vehicle allows him to take an active role in driving.

