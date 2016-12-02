Partially-sighted Paralympian gets to see boyfriend clearly

The partially-sighted Paralympian Libby Clegg has seen her boyfriend more clearly than ever before thanks to a new set of hi-tech goggles.

The gold medal runner tested the prototype at the London offices of its creator GiveVision.

You can see more on a special edition of BBC Click focusing on assistive tech to coincide with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities this weekend, on the BBC News Channel, BBC World News and BBC One.

More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.