Extracting the valuable metals from your smartphone

A BBC summit dedicated to exploring world-changing innovations in science, technology and health has been taking place in Sydney, Australia.

One of the speakers was Prof Veena Sahajwalla who wants to create a swathe of miniature furnaces that will recover valuable metals from discarded mobile phones.

She is championing the micro-factory: a recycling and reclamation system small and efficient enough that it can be set up in every community across the globe.

BBC Click's Jen Copestake finds out more.

