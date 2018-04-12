Video games

What Remains wins Bafta's top games award

What Remains of Edith Finch scores an upset by beating Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice at the Baftas.

Donkey Kong champion stripped of record

The game's world record is invalidated after claims Billy Mitchell did not use an original machine.

Fortnite video game hit by lengthy outage

The game's Battle Royale last survivor mode had been inaccessible for nearly a day.

Lindsay Lohan loses video game lawsuit

The actress fails to convince judges that a character in Grand Theft Auto V was based on her.

Video

How Sea of Thieves wants gamers to play nice

The team behind the Xbox game explain how they're trying to take "toxic" behaviour out of multiplayer gaming.

  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat

Video highlights

Video

Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick

Video

Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'

Video

Street Fighter II: AR gives game new life

Video

Should you limit kids' time on Fortnite?

  • 12 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

New Sega Mega Drive game made on '90s kit

Video

Tiny Tamagotchi bids for UK comeback

Video

Electric VR suit shocks gamers

Video

Flat-pack kit promises affordable AR

Video

Preview: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Video

Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?

Video

'Why we love retro video gaming'

Video

Meet the UK's most popular female gamer

Video

'Golden coder' making games apps at 82

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Asia
Video

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?

Video

Peter Jackson's AR studio reveals demo

Video

Gay 'dad dating' game is a surprise hit

Video

Hands-on with the Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Far Cry 5: Game causes online outcry

Video

Call of Duty: WWII hands-on preview

Video

E3: Nightmares come alive in VR hospital

Video

E3: Blind gamer takes on the games industry

Fortnite players warned over hack attacks

Girls' school video game banned in the UK

Features and Analysis

First timer

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat

Fortnite explored

  • 14 March 2018

Game On: Moss

  • 14 March 2018

Newsbeat Overwatch ambition

  • 3 November 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Action tales

  • 14 September 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Moving on

  • 25 July 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Indie gaming

  • 4 September 2017
  • From the section Home

Overwatch ambition

  • 12 July 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Retro gaming

  • 28 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Inspired by Trump

  • 17 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Coffee-powered buses

Mario's comeback

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Vanishing VR strategy

  • 12 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Newsbeat The brains behind the Switch

  • 3 March 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Sponsored gamers

  • 7 April 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Virtual stars

  • 11 October 2016
  • From the section Home

Dark side of gaming

  • 30 August 2016

Video highlights

Video

Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick

Video

Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'

Video

Street Fighter II: AR gives game new life

Video

Should you limit kids' time on Fortnite?

  • 12 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

New Sega Mega Drive game made on '90s kit

Video

Tiny Tamagotchi bids for UK comeback

Video

Electric VR suit shocks gamers

Video

Flat-pack kit promises affordable AR

Video

Preview: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Video

Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?

Video

'Why we love retro video gaming'

Video

Meet the UK's most popular female gamer

Video

'Golden coder' making games apps at 82

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Asia
Video

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?

Video

Peter Jackson's AR studio reveals demo

Video

Gay 'dad dating' game is a surprise hit

Video

Hands-on with the Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Far Cry 5: Game causes online outcry

Video

Call of Duty: WWII hands-on preview

Video

E3: Nightmares come alive in VR hospital

Video

E3: Blind gamer takes on the games industry