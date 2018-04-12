Video games
What Remains wins Bafta's top games award
What Remains of Edith Finch scores an upset by beating Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice at the Baftas.
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Donkey Kong champion stripped of record
The game's world record is invalidated after claims Billy Mitchell did not use an original machine.
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Fortnite video game hit by lengthy outage
The game's Battle Royale last survivor mode had been inaccessible for nearly a day.
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Lindsay Lohan loses video game lawsuit
The actress fails to convince judges that a character in Grand Theft Auto V was based on her.
- 30 March 2018
- From the section Technology
Video
How Sea of Thieves wants gamers to play nice
The team behind the Xbox game explain how they're trying to take "toxic" behaviour out of multiplayer gaming.
- 20 March 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Video highlights
Video
Meet the UK's most popular female gamer
- 5 September 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Fortnite players warned over hack attacks
- 13 March 2018
- From the section Technology
Girls' school video game banned in the UK
- 15 March 2018
- From the section Technology
First timer
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Fortnite explored
- 14 March 2018
Game On: Moss
- 14 March 2018
Newsbeat Overwatch ambition
- 3 November 2017
- From the section Home
Newsbeat Action tales
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Home
Newsbeat Moving on
- 25 July 2017
- From the section Home
Newsbeat Indie gaming
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Home
Overwatch ambition
- 12 July 2017
- From the section Technology
- comments
Retro gaming
- 28 June 2017
- From the section UK
Inspired by Trump
- 17 June 2017
- From the section Technology
- comments
Coffee-powered buses
- 15 June 2017
- From the section Technology
Mario's comeback
- 14 June 2017
- From the section Technology
- comments
Vanishing VR strategy
- 12 June 2017
- From the section Technology
- comments
Newsbeat The brains behind the Switch
- 3 March 2017
- From the section Home
Newsbeat Sponsored gamers
- 7 April 2017
- From the section Home
Newsbeat Virtual stars
- 11 October 2016
- From the section Home
Dark side of gaming
- 30 August 2016
Video
