Sexual harassment at work looks like this

  • 2 April 2018

The equality watchdog, the the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has called for "urgent action" to better protect victims of sexual harassment in the workplace. Here six young women share examples of harassment at work.

Illustrations by Emma Russell.

Testimonies supplied by The Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Young Women's Trust.

Women holding shoulder
"The more serious incident - a client at work exposing himself - left me deeply traumatised. Since then I have been more concerned about wardrobe malfunctions, skirt riding up, neckline slipping down, etc. I don't really wear skirts above the knee anymore."
Hands banging against toilet door Image copyright AFP
"I was 17. I had to lock myself in the toilet because of rape jokes turning to threats, older waiters joking over who was going to take my virginity because I was a church-goer"
Photographer with large hands behind them
"I was working at a gig taking photos and a man grabbed me from behind. I now avoid wearing skirts. We should make it clear all harassment leads to dismissal"
Full bar. Women being pushed against a wall
"I worked in a bar and one of the customers pinned me up against the wall and tried to put his hands in my underwear – in a packed bar, in full view of everyone."
Women crying. Room filling with tears.
"The worst experience I had left me with no-one to turn to and panic attacks daily for a whole week, crying when I sleep, stressing about the smallest things and triggering my binge eating issues"
Men with hands over their ears
"I went to my boss about sexual harassment but the management were all men and thought I was making a mountain out of a molehill. Five women left the business because of the sexual harassment of one man in the space of one year."

