Imagine being blind and crashing at 70mph
- 9 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Millie Knight is a blind skier who hopes to win Winter Paralympic gold in PyeongChang.
She hurtles down mountains at 115km/h (71mph) with only the her guide's shouted instructions to direct her.
After two horrendous crashes she is training hard for the games.
Image subject to copyright