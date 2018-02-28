The ‘exorcism’ that turned into murder
When Vilma Trujillo became mentally ill, a pastor decided to carry out an exorcism to expel to her "demons". Vicky Baker investigates how misogyny, belief in the devil and poor education led to murder.
