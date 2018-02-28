Stories

The ‘exorcism’ that turned into murder

  • 28 February 2018

When Vilma Trujillo became mentally ill, a pastor decided to carry out an exorcism to expel to her "demons". Vicky Baker investigates how misogyny, belief in the devil and poor education led to murder.

READ THE FULL STORY

Vilma Trujillo and where she was set alight

Image subject to copyright