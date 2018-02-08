Made-up to look beautiful. Sent out to die.
- 8 February 2018
Falmata was just 13 when she was snatched from the side of the road. Months later, she was sent on a mission. Her captors told her that if she killed non-believers, she would go straight to paradise.
