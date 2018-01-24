Stories

'From a home and job to sleeping rough'

  • 24 January 2018

Sleeping on the streets is not a life choice that many would make. For those who are homeless, it may be the only option available.

Outside central London, many rough sleepers can be found in coastal towns and resorts. But how did they get there?

READ SOME OF THEIR SURPRISING STORIES

Jade, Alan, Alison, Sam, Brian and Stacy - all current, or former, rough sleepers

