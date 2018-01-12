Stories

The Ripper and the Swedish murders

  • 12 January 2018

Thirty-seven years ago this month, a British lorry driver, Peter Sutcliffe, was arrested for a series of attacks on women in the north of England known as the Yorkshire Ripper murders. He was convicted of killing 13 women and attacking seven others, but there have since been calls to investigate him for further crimes.

Could he be linked to two unsolved killings in Sweden?

FIND OUT MORE

Malmo skyline

Image subject to copyright

Related Topics