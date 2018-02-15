Stories

My football dreams were shattered by Barry Bennell

  • 15 February 2018

To young footballers and their parents, Barry Bennell was the starmaker. The talented coach who could make or break dreams. But it was all a front.

For three decades, the paedophile used his powerful position to abuse dozens of boys. Bennell has now been found guilty of 43 counts of child sex abuse against 11 victims. Two of his victims have told us what happened.

Garry Cliffe

