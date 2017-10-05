Stories

Top Stories

My daydream has lasted 13 years. I don't want it to stop

Illustration of Daya Bharj daydreaming

When does living in a fantasy world become a problem?

  • 5 October 2017
  • From the section Magazine
Video 2:14

'I want to get rid of my Polish accent'

Video 21:04

I survived an acid attack

Video 4:22

Remembering anti-apartheid legend Steve Biko

Video 8:14

The 'online goddess' who earns $450k a year

Share with BBC News

Elsewhere on the BBC

Earworms

What are they and how can you shift them?