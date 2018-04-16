Tayside and Central Scotland
'I was locked in a cupboard at school'
Jacob was overwhelmed by school and his behaviour led to him being "secluded" in a locked cupboard.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Children sought after school blaze
Police want to trace a group of children after a fire at the former Baldragon Academy site in Dundee.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Students get taste of space medicine
The Dundee University students' two-month included meetings with British astronaut Tim Peake.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Care unit hit by sickness outbreak
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Osprey lays first egg of season at reserve
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Man in court on murder charge
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Counterfeit £50 note warning issued
- 13 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Dundee United 1-0 Falkirk
Thomas Mikkelsen's goal is enough to give Dundee United a third win in four games and strengthen their chances of making the play-offs.
- 14 April 2018
Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Brechin City
Dunfermline move to within four points of second place in the Championship after a comfortable home win over relegated Brechin.
- 14 April 2018
Montrose maintain lead after See injury
14 April 2018
Hearts close to deal for Saints' MacLean
12 April 2018
Premiership post-split fixtures announced
11 April 2018
Rangers 4-0 Dundee
7 April 2018
St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell
7 April 2018
Brechin City 0-1 St Mirren
7 April 2018
Dumbarton 3-2 Dundee United
7 April 2018
Falkirk 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic
7 April 2018
