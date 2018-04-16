Tayside and Central Scotland

'I was locked in a cupboard at school'

Jacob was overwhelmed by school and his behaviour led to him being "secluded" in a locked cupboard.

Children sought after school blaze

Police want to trace a group of children after a fire at the former Baldragon Academy site in Dundee.

Students get taste of space medicine

The Dundee University students' two-month included meetings with British astronaut Tim Peake.