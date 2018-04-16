South Scotland

Top Stories

Whisky returns after more than 180 years

The first distillery in the Scottish Borders since the 19th century is set to open in Hawick next month.

Care chiefs challenge service criticism

The council-owned body claims inspectors "pick up on the negatives" rather than highlighting areas of good practice.

Seafood site closure consultation starts

The formal 45-day period for talks begins over plans to shut the fish factory in southern Scotland.

Sport

Latest stories

Greenock Morton 0-1 Queen of the South

Greenock Morton's hopes of reaching the Premiership play-offs are dealt a blow as Queen of the South win at Cappielow.

  • 14 April 2018

Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold

David McMath from Castle Douglas secures a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

  • 11 April 2018