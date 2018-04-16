South Scotland
Top Stories
Whisky returns after more than 180 years
The first distillery in the Scottish Borders since the 19th century is set to open in Hawick next month.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
- comments
Care chiefs challenge service criticism
The council-owned body claims inspectors "pick up on the negatives" rather than highlighting areas of good practice.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Seafood site closure consultation starts
The formal 45-day period for talks begins over plans to shut the fish factory in southern Scotland.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Biker badly hurt in deer collision
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
The economy: Going south
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Sport Redpath to become Scotland U20s coach
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
Calvin Harris offers seafood factory help
- 14 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Sport
Latest stories
Greenock Morton 0-1 Queen of the South
Greenock Morton's hopes of reaching the Premiership play-offs are dealt a blow as Queen of the South win at Cappielow.
- 14 April 2018
Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold
David McMath from Castle Douglas secures a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
- 11 April 2018
From other local news sites
-
Borders retailers alerted as fake £50 notes hit the streets
-
Woman vomited on floor of Galashiels club during wake then assaulted police
-
Kirkcudbright Academy score triple success at Rotary Young Technology Challenge
-
NHS Dumfries & Galloway making £17 million of cuts in 2018/19
-
Scottish Borders farmers call for dog control laws boost
-
Balloons soar for baby Koa
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter