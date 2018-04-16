Scotland politics

McVey hearing halted after gallery outburst

Esther McVey

Protests from members of the public over benefit cuts and the "rape clause" disrupted the session.

Brexit: A tonic or a bitter lemon?

How will the export of Scottish gin to the trendy bars of Vienna be affected by Brexit?

  • 29 March 2018
Brexit dilemma

BBC Scotland speaks to Scots pondering a future in Spain

  • 28 March 2018
Status update

EU nationals hang on as Brexit unfolds

Taxing questions over Scotland's economic growth

Scotland's growth is not bad, but by no means good - and the argument going forward will be over tax.

4 April 2018
Brian Taylor Political editor, Scotland

