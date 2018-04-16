Scotland politics
McVey hearing halted after gallery outburst
Protests from members of the public over benefit cuts and the "rape clause" disrupted the session.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Live PM outlines Syria military action
PM Theresa May is making a statement to the Commons on UK military action in Syria.
- From the section Parliaments
Automation could be used to 'abuse staff'
The Scottish Trades Union Congress is to debate the issue as it meets in Aviemore.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
- comments
First minister warns on Syria strikes
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Care chiefs challenge service criticism
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Live UK minister gives evidence to MSPs
- From the section Scotland politics
Powers to seize betting slips and jewels
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Edinburgh march for vote on Brexit deal
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Repairs to FM's residence cost £504,216
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Three candidates for SNP deputy leader
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
- comments
Sturgeon raises human rights in China
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Hearing set for Catalan extradition case
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Brexit: A tonic or a bitter lemon?
How will the export of Scottish gin to the trendy bars of Vienna be affected by Brexit?
- 29 March 2018
- From the section Scotland
Brexit dilemma
BBC Scotland speaks to Scots pondering a future in Spain
- 28 March 2018
- From the section Scotland
Status update
EU nationals hang on as Brexit unfolds
- 26 March 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Taxing questions over Scotland's economic growth
Scotland's growth is not bad, but by no means good - and the argument going forward will be over tax.
4 April 2018
