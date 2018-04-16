Scotland business

Diageo to invest £150m in whisky tourism

The drinks giant says the centrepiece will be a Johnnie Walker "immersive visitor experience" in Edinburgh.

Automation could be used to 'abuse staff'

The Scottish Trades Union Congress is to debate the issue as it meets in Aviemore.

Seafood site closure consultation starts

The formal 45-day period for talks begins over plans to shut the fish factory in southern Scotland.

Whisky returns after more than 180 years

Trains missed stops '160 times a day'

Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media

Empty space

As the High Street comes under pressure, what can be done to fill vacant shops?

Gender pay gap: Four things we've learnt

'I was Pavarotti's butler'

Simeon Rosset reflects on his 20-year career as a butler to the rich and famous.

Douglas Fraser

The economy: Going south

It has a new railway, a book town and lots of sheep, but it's losing young people, a big seafood plant, it has low wages and some poor road links. What would it take for the south of Scotland to get its economic act together?

Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

