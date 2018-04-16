Scotland business
Top Stories
Diageo to invest £150m in whisky tourism
The drinks giant says the centrepiece will be a Johnnie Walker "immersive visitor experience" in Edinburgh.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Automation could be used to 'abuse staff'
The Scottish Trades Union Congress is to debate the issue as it meets in Aviemore.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Seafood site closure consultation starts
The formal 45-day period for talks begins over plans to shut the fish factory in southern Scotland.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Whisky returns after more than 180 years
- 16 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Trains missed stops '160 times a day'
- 16 April 2018
- From the section England
Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Business
'Landmark' reached in port's rig work
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Calvin Harris offers seafood factory help
- 14 April 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Investors back new Edinburgh distillery
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Scottish business leaders sign China deal
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Opposition object to wind farm move
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Firm offers free pothole filling service
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Features & Analysis
Empty space
As the High Street comes under pressure, what can be done to fill vacant shops?
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Business
Gender pay gap: Four things we've learnt
- 4 April 2018
- From the section Business
'I was Pavarotti's butler'
Simeon Rosset reflects on his 20-year career as a butler to the rich and famous.
- 31 March 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Douglas Fraser
The economy: Going south
It has a new railway, a book town and lots of sheep, but it's losing young people, a big seafood plant, it has low wages and some poor road links. What would it take for the south of Scotland to get its economic act together?
16 April 2018
